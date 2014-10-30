This year the core group of contestants was reduced by one because my sweet wife was at home sick. My boys both did their own pumpkins by themselves from beginning to end. Our guest judge was a neighbor who is a college professor with a PhD so he knows a thing or two. He correctly chose my pumpkin on the top far right as the winner. My 10 year old's was on the top left and it came in second place. My father got 3rd with his yearly standard pumpkin on the right in the middle row. My seven year old boy did a little too much work around the left eye of his and ended up blowing it out. It is the one on the left in the middle row. He got last place but I thought it was still pretty good.

