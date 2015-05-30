Memorial Day Weekend 2015 in Chicago, Time-lapse
I made my yearly trip to Chicago with my children last week for Memorial Day weekend. One of the things I looked forward to was testing out my new Brinno TLC 200 Pro camera. It is made specifically for make time-lapse videos. The great thing about it is that every thing you need is contained in this small camera. It also has weather proof housing that can be purchased separately. This is a compilation of some of the videos we made. The first is from our hotel room at The Wit on State Street. The next one was from the Ferris wheel at the Navy Pier as we made one revolution. We also spent some time kicking a soccer ball at Grant Park while the camera was strapped to light poles and trees getting footage of Buckingham Fountain and the harbor. The last segment was from the Lakefront Trail near Shedd Aquarium. Overall I thought they turned out okay. I think if I had attempted to use the camera's manual focus they might have turned out a little better.
