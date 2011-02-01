For this year's Super Bowl predictions I will keep it simple. I think the Steelers will slow down the Aaron Rodgers offensive machine just enough to win by a touchdown, with a final score of 28-21. My favorite players in this game are Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward. As for how many times the Fox team will mention Brett Favre during the broadcast, the line at Bodog.com is 2 1/2. I think it will be much higher so I am taking the over.

Labels: sports, Super Bowl predictions