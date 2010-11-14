Here is another great time-lapse from neilbromhall of some germinating beans up close and personal and even underground.



And from mtainfo we have some interesting footage of the NYC marathon.



Since I didn't do a TLOTW last week I am posting a bonus video that I found today that is not even a time-lapse and wasn't posted during this week. It is a stop motion video with post it notes from bunliu and it is very cool.

Enjoy and have a great week!

Labels: animation, biology, botany, photography, stop motion, time-lapse