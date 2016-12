I have previously posted some pictures and info on the mutualistic relationship between ants and aphids , but I hadn't really given any thought to the reproductive cycle of aphids. Neil Bromhall has made an excellent time-lapse video of aphid live birth and subsequent predation of the aphids by hoverfly larvae.I was surprised to learn that aphids give live birth so I read the Wikipedia entry on aphid reproduction . It is far to complex and variable for me to try to summarize here. I will just say that it is quite amazing an worth a read.

Labels: biology, botany, evolution, photography, time-lapse, wildlife, zoology